Americans Ready for Rematch with Fuel this Afternoon

January 8, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans and Indy Fuel meet again this afternoon at 4:05 pm at Allen Event Center. Tickets are available at Allen Event Center box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Allen is 2-0-0 against Indy this season, scoring 13 goals in the two games. Jamie Murray (6-6-1) made his third straight start last night for the Americans and is expected to get the call again today with Riley Gill nursing a lower body injury.

"I'm always ready when I get the call," said Murray. "Our defense has played very well in front of me, which limits the opposition's chances. Indy is a team that always works hard, so despite their record you can't take them lightly."

David Makowski, who was named the December Plus Performer of the Month earlier this week, leads Allen with a 10-game point streak (3 goals & 11 assists). Makowski had an assist last night to keep the streak going. Chad Costello's 11-game streak leads the Americans this season.

Josh Brittain and Miles Liberati made their Americans debuts last night against the Fuel. Brittain was held off the score sheet in limited action, while Miles Liberati picked up an assist and finished a plus-three to earn the third star of the game.

The Steve Martinson postgame press conference will be held at Dodie's this afternoon following the game. Join the Allen Americans Ice Angels for a full team autograph session today from 2-2:45 at Dodie's Place in the Village at Allen.

The Americans homestand continues next weekend with Friday and Sunday home games against the Wichita Thunder and Missouri Mavericks. Click here for the complete 2016-2017 schedule.

