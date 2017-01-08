Americans Rally Late, Complete Sweep of Fuel in Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS - After bouncing back from a 2-0 deficit, the Indy Fuel (9-22-1-2) succumbed to a late comeback by the Allen Americans (22-13-1-1) Sunday afternoon at Allen Event Center. The Americans scored three times in the final 8:18 of regulation to grab a 5-3 victory from the Fuel, completing a weekend sweep in North Texas.

Indy forward Matt Rupert found the net twice in a 1:41 span early in the third period to give the visitors a 3-2 advantage, but Allen responded with a late rally of their own. ECHL scoring leader Chad Costello was the catalyst, assisting on all three of the Americans' third period goal, finishing with four points on the night.

Zach Hall steered a Costello centering pass behind Fuel goaltender Eric Levine at 11:42, bringing the game to a 3-3 tie. Allen regained the lead for good with a power play goal from Eric Roy at 17:22, when the defenseman threaded a wrist shot through a crowd from the top of the left circle. An empty net tally from Tanner Eberle provided some insurance as the Americans grabbed their fifth consecutive victory, extending a point streak to 10 games (9-0-0-1). On the other side, the loss was the fourth straight for a Fuel club that is now winless in their last 11 games on the road (0-9-0-2).

Despite the result, a strong team effort put Indy on the brink of leaving Allen with a victory against the two-time defending Kelly Cup Champions. Down 2-1 to start the third, the Fuel seized control in the first five minutes of the period - finding the net twice in short order.

Rupert slipped behind the Americans defense and chipped an Alex Guptill rebound over the shoulder of Jamie Murray to tie the game at two just 59 seconds after the opening draw. Indy grabbed the lead with a power play goal at 2:40 of the period, when Kevin Lynch found Rupert wide open in the slot. The two goals were the seventh and eighth of the season for the second-year forward, who now has three goals and three assists over his previous seven games. Alex Wideman picked up a secondary assist on Rupert's second goal, the 2017 ECHL All-Star's second helper of the afternoon.

Following up a two-goal performance in Saturday's 6-3 victory, Allen forward Bryan Moore opened the scoring on a one-on-one rush 9:30 into the first period. Costello doubled the home team's lead 5:21 into the middle frame, flinging a cross-ice feed from Hall over a sprawling Levine from the bottom of the left circle.

Indy responded quickly to Costello's marker, when Patrick D'Amico capped off a nice passing play just 25 seconds after the Americans made it 2-0. Picking off a pass in the neutral zone, D'Amico executed a perfect give-and-go with Wideman, redirecting the return pass over Murray's blocker.

Murray picked up the victory with a 30-save performance while Levine turned aside 30 shots in defeat. The Fuel netminder was stellar throughout the afternoon, especially during a 12-save second period.

Indy's power play finished 1-for-7, which included a four-minute advantage late in the first period. Allen scored once on four attempts with the man advantage.

The Fuel continue their four game road trip Tuesday with a visit to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena, before wrapping up the trip Friday in Quad City.

