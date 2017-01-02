Americans Makowski Is the AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

January 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, proud ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, announced today that defenseman David Makowski has been named the AMI Graphics/ ECHL Plus Performer for the month of December.

David Makowski is in his second stint with Allen, joining the club on December 12th after spending the first two months of the season with Szekesfehervar Alba Volan HC in Austria. He had a plus-minus rating of +18 for the month of the December which was tops in the league.

The St Louis, Missouri native has three goals, while adding 11 assists in just 12 games this season with Allen. Since his return, the Americans power play has gone from next to last in the ECHL to 11th overall at 17.6 %.

The former University of Denver star is in his third season of professional hockey, putting up 38 points in 54 games last season with the Americans.

Allen will return to action on Saturday night against the Indy Fuel at 7:05 PM. Ticket for all Americans home games are on sale at www.allenamericans.com or call 972-912-1000.

