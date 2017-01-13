Americans Host Rival Wichita Tonight at 7:05 Pm

January 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The two-time defending Kelly Cup Champion Allen Americans, (@allenamericans), ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, host the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 PM at Allen Event Center.

The Americans are on a season-high five-game winning streak. Allen is coming off back to back wins over the Indy Fuel last weekend, where they continued their torrid pace putting up 11 goals in two games. Allen leads the ECHL in goals with 139.

"Our offense is really clicking," said Americans forward Bryan Moore, who has ten goals in his last ten games. "We have three lines that are clicking right now and we are seeing the results on the ice."

The Americans offense put 69 goals on the board in the month of December in 14 games, compared to 34 goals in November in 13 games. So why is the offense so much better a month later?

"I think we've had time to gel as a unit," said Americans Co-Captain Gary Steffes. "We've been playing with the same guys every night and you begin to develop a chemistry. Moore (Bryan), Hall (Zach) and I like playing together."

The Americans will have a bit of a different lineup tonight, with a few transactions occurring this week. Greger Hanson was loaned to the San Diego Gulls this week and responded with a goal and an assist in his first game. Jake Marchment was recalled by the San Jose Sharks and added to the San Jose Barracuda roster. Dyson Stevenson, Kale Kerbashian and Aaron Gens remain out of the lineup with upper body injuries, while Harrison Ruopp is close to returning and could be back in the Allen lineup tonight.

The Americans have a busy weekend at home with games also on Sunday and Monday afternoon against Missouri. Tickets for all games are on sale NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com . Call 972-912-1000.

Upcoming - Meet Allen Americans Goalie Riley Gill, along with Americans Mascot Biscuit and an Ice Angel, who will be signing autographs at Americans partner, Chick-fil-A in Allen on Stacy Road next Wednesday, January 18th from 6:30-7:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.