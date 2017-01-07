Americans Host Indy Tonight
January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans host the Indy Fuel tonight for the first time ever at Allen Event Center at 7:05 PM. Listen to the game online at mixlr.com, and be sure to download the free android and i-phone app.
The Allen Americans are winners of three straight games, while picking up points in 13 straight games. The last time the Allen Americans didn't pick up a point in a game was on December 2nd against Tulsa.
Chad Costello leads the ECHL with 56 points (18 goals and 38 assists) and finished runner up for the player of the month in December with 28 points during the month (11 goals & 18 assists). Greger Hanson comes into tonight's game against Indy tied for third overall in the ECHL with 20 goals.
"I've been feeling good about my game for a bit," said Hanson. "Playing with great linemates like Chad (Costello) and Spencer (Asuchak) gives us a lethal line." Hanson was nominated for ECHL Player of the Week this past week having put up nine points in three games including a hat trick against Wichita last Friday night.
Riley Gill and David Makowski were both honored this past week with Gill winning the Goalie of the Month Award for December, while Makowski was named the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month.
The Americans will see several changes to their lineup tonight, with both Miles Liberati and Josh Brittain expected to make their Allen debut. Liberati was sent to Allen from Reading last weekend as the player to be named later in the December deal between the two clubs. Josh Brittain who was released by Norflok recently was claimed by Allen off waivers. Brittain had 14 points in 28 games this season with the Admirals (3 goals and 11 assists). Travis Brown has been recalled by the San Jose Barracuda making way for Liberati in the Allen lineup. Harrison Ruopp has been put on the 21 day injured reserve last for Allen.
The Indy Fuel make their first ever Allen appearance tonight with several familiar names. Both goalies Jake Hildebrand and Eric Levine both saw short stints with the Americans. Alex Guptill and Tristan King were both traded to the Fuel this season. Guptill has eight points in ten games (5 goals and 3 assists), while King has eight points in 14 games (2 goals and 6 assists).
Puck drop tonight against the Indy Fuel is at 7:05 PM. Buy tickets online at www.allenamericans.com or at Allen Event Center Box Office. Call 972-912-1000 for more info.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.