Americans Fall to Idaho in a Shootout

Allen, Texas- One night after a commanding 6-0 win the Americans again took on the Idaho Steel heads. Jamie Murray got the start in net for Allen who entered the game in second place in the Mountain division. Idaho never lead in the game until the shootout winner but was able to hold on and comeback to defeat Allen 3-2.

Tanner Eberle opened the scoring just 8:27 into the first period when he put a rebound home past the Idaho goalie. Bryan Moore entered the game with a four game goal streak and he would extend that streak to five when he scored late in the first period to give Allen a 2-0 lead. The Steelheads scored on a two man advantage with a shot from the point finding its way past Murray.

The second period had a lot of back and forth action as neither team had any long periods of established time in their opponents zone. Idaho would outshoot the Americans 15-10 in the middle frame but Murray was able to turn them all away. Allen was unable to score any in the second either despite having two power plays in the period.

The Steelheads really came after Allen in the third period as out shooting the Americans 11-3 in the period . Murray made some huge saves early in the third to hold the lead. Allen was penalized for hooking and on the ensuing power play Idaho would tie the game 2-2 with a little under ten minutes left.

Sixty minutes wasn't enough as the two teams would head to overtime to settle things. Allen started the overtime period on the power play but was unable to score with the man advantage. Neither team was able to score the rest of overtime so they went to a shootout. Gregor Hanson was the only American to score in their shoot out attempt while Idaho scored on both their chances.

The Americans hit the road after Christmas for two games against the Wichita Thunder before returning home for a New Year's Eve game against the Utah Grizzlies. The game on New Year's Eve will start two hours earlier at 5:00 so make sure you remember if you have tickets.

