Americans Fall to Grizzlies in Game 2

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans fell to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night by a score of 4-1 at Allen Event Center. The series is now even at 1-1.

The Utah Grizzles broke open a 1-0 game in the second period, scoring three times in the second frame with goals from C.J Eick (2), Jon Puscar (1), and Michael Pelech (1). Utah outshot the Americans 25-20 through the first 40 minutes.

"We need to be better, period." said Americans defenseman Mike Gunn. Tonight was the first regulation loss for Allen since February 19th.

The Americans finally scored in the third period, when Eric Roy found Josh Brittain for his first of the playoffs. That would be the only goal the Americans would score, despite the fact they outplayed Utah in the final period outshooting them 17 to 5.

Utah Goalie Kevin Boyle was the story of the game, stopping 36 of 37 shots to get the win. Utah had the only power play goal of the game, going 1 for 5 while Allen went 0 for 2.

The series will resume next Wednesday night in Utah. Games 3, 4 and 5 will be at the Maverik Center with games 6 & 7 (if necessary) back in Allen.

1. UTA - K. Boyle

2. UTA - C. Eick

3. UTA - J. Puskar

