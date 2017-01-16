Americans Earn a Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (24-13-2-1) picked up a point on Monday afternoon dropping a 5-4 overtime decision to the Missouri Mavericks (14-17-2-4) at Allen Event Center, ending the Americans seven-game winning streak.

Darren Nowick fired home the game winner for Missouri in overtime at 1:22 of the extra session, his 12th of the season from Dane Fox, who had a huge game for the Mavericks with two goals and two assists.

"We didn't play very well for the first two periods," said Americans Co-Captain Gary Steffes. "We really didn't get our game going until the third period where we battled back twice to tie the game. Unfortunately we got caught out on the ice in overtime for a long shift and it ended up costing us the game."

Gary Steffes scored his 9th of the season in the third to tie the game at 3-3. The Americans were unable to keep it even as Dane Fox scored his second of the game at 11:41 of the final frame to give Missouri the lead once again. It remained that way until David Makowski ripped home his 4th from Roy and Costello at 16:32 to tie the score at 4-4. It stayed that way for the remainder of the regulation, but it was Missouri taking the extra point today in overtime to pick up their second win against the Americans this season.

"We have to feel a little fortunate to have picked up a point today," said Americans forward Zach Hall. "We didn't have a great weekend despite the fact we picked up three points in the two games. If you keep getting down early in games eventually it's going to catch up to you and today it did."

The Americans remain at home and play the Wichita Thunder on Friday and Saturday night at Allen Event Center. Tickets for both games are on sale NOW at Allen Event Center box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Upcoming- Meet Americans Goalie Riley Gill and an Ice Angel along with that lovable mascot Biscuit at Chic-fil-A on Stacy Road in Allen this Wednesday, January 18th from 6:30 - 7:30 PM. Come get an autograph and a photo with one of the top goalie's in minor league hockey. See you on Wednesday night.

