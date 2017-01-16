Americans Earn a Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss
January 16, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (24-13-2-1) picked up a point on Monday afternoon dropping a 5-4 overtime decision to the Missouri Mavericks (14-17-2-4) at Allen Event Center, ending the Americans seven-game winning streak.
Darren Nowick fired home the game winner for Missouri in overtime at 1:22 of the extra session, his 12th of the season from Dane Fox, who had a huge game for the Mavericks with two goals and two assists.
"We didn't play very well for the first two periods," said Americans Co-Captain Gary Steffes. "We really didn't get our game going until the third period where we battled back twice to tie the game. Unfortunately we got caught out on the ice in overtime for a long shift and it ended up costing us the game."
Gary Steffes scored his 9th of the season in the third to tie the game at 3-3. The Americans were unable to keep it even as Dane Fox scored his second of the game at 11:41 of the final frame to give Missouri the lead once again. It remained that way until David Makowski ripped home his 4th from Roy and Costello at 16:32 to tie the score at 4-4. It stayed that way for the remainder of the regulation, but it was Missouri taking the extra point today in overtime to pick up their second win against the Americans this season.
"We have to feel a little fortunate to have picked up a point today," said Americans forward Zach Hall. "We didn't have a great weekend despite the fact we picked up three points in the two games. If you keep getting down early in games eventually it's going to catch up to you and today it did."
The Americans remain at home and play the Wichita Thunder on Friday and Saturday night at Allen Event Center. Tickets for both games are on sale NOW at Allen Event Center box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Upcoming- Meet Americans Goalie Riley Gill and an Ice Angel along with that lovable mascot Biscuit at Chic-fil-A on Stacy Road in Allen this Wednesday, January 18th from 6:30 - 7:30 PM. Come get an autograph and a photo with one of the top goalie's in minor league hockey. See you on Wednesday night.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 16, 2017
- Jackals Tripped up by Royals on MLK Day - Elmira Jackals
- Grizzlies Down Steelheads in Shootout - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Loan Brett Stern to AHL Penguins - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Earn a Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss - Allen Americans
- Monarchs Take Down Thunder with 5-3 Win - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Acquires Former Golden Gopher Netminder - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Weekly Report: January 16, 2017 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Take Rubber Game against Jackals in MLK, Jr. Holiday - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - January 16 - ECHL
- Oilers Hang On, Defeat Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Battle Past Allen for OT Win - Missouri Mavericks
- Oilers Beat Mallards to Complete Road Trip - Tulsa Oilers
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, January 16 - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Visit Friday for Superhero Night - Fort Wayne Komets
- Komets 21-11-4 at Halfway Point, Cyclones Visit Friday for Super Hero Night - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, January 16th - Wichita Thunder
- Admirals Set New ECHL Record; Extend Perfect 2017 - Norfolk Admirals
- All-Star Festivities To Include Community Involvement - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears to Celebrate Military Appreciation Night - Orlando Solar Bears
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop Weekly: Week 14 - Indy Fuel
- Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Boivin (D) Recalled to Tucson - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.16 - Manchester Monarchs
- Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report, January 16 - Tulsa Oilers
- MLK Day Matinee Matches Jackals and Royals - Elmira Jackals
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 16 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mallards Weekly Update: January 16, 2017 - Quad City Mallards
- Monarchs Weekly Preview 1.16 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mavericks Game Preview - January 16 at Allen - Missouri Mavericks
- Mavericks Weekly #14: January 16 - January 22, 2017 - Missouri Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.