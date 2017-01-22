Americans Drop Second Straight to the Thunder
January 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans (25-15-2-1) dropped their second straight game in a row on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Wichita Thunder (15-19-1-1) 5-1 at Intrust Bank Arena.
The Thunder jumped out to a 4-0 first period lead and never looked back scoring two times on the power play and out-shooting Allen 23-14 in the first frame. Zach O'Brien, Matt DeBlouw, Ryan Rupert and Jamie Doornbosch all scored for Wichita in the opening period.
The Americans scored their only goal of the game in the second as Joel Chouinard fired home his sixth of the season from Josh Brittain and Kale Kerbashian. The point by Kerbashian was his 200th career point. Jamie Murray made the start and took the loss for Allen. Peter Di Salvo came in for Murray in the third period and stopped all five shots he faced.
The Americans will resume the road trip on Wednesday night in Florida against the Everblades with games on Thursday and Sunday in Orlando. www.allenamericans.com
Fast Signs 3 Stars of the Game
1. WIC - Z. O'Brien
2. WIC - J. Doornbosch
3. WIC - V. Arseneau
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 22, 2017
- STEELHEADS: Steelheads Get Kicks on Route 66 - Komm's - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Drop Second Straight to the Thunder - Allen Americans
- Langhamer Blanks Eagles - Rapid City Rush
- GAME REPORT: Steelheads Edge Oilers 2-1 - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Recap --- Langhamer Stops 31 Shots, as Eagles Shutout by Rush - Colorado Eagles
- Thunder Rides First Period to 5-1 Win over Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Mallards Win 4-3 in Missouri - Quad City Mallards
- Mavericks Comeback Bid Falls Short - Missouri Mavericks
- Fuel Split Weekend Series; Blanked 4-0 by Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Game Recap: Wings Withstand Third-Period Push from Walleye In - Kalamazoo Wings
- Marino Sets Beast Franchise Assist Record in Exhilarating Win Over - Brampton Beast
- Recap: Visentin Backstops Cyclones to Victory - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Parker's OT Winner Sends Rays Past Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monarchs Blitz Jackals, 4-1 - Manchester Monarchs
- ECHL Transactions - January 22 - ECHL
- STEELHEADS: Game Day Storylines- at Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavericks Game Preview - January 22 vs. Quad City - Missouri Mavericks
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Monarchs Announce Roster Move - Manchester Monarchs
- CYCLONES GAME NOTES: vs. Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Jackals Face Monarchs in Weekend Rubber Match - Elmira Jackals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule - Manchester Monarchs
- Big Third Period Gives Utah a 6-3 Win over Aces - Alaska Aces
- STEELHEADS: Idaho Power Play Strikes Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.