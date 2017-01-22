Americans Drop Second Straight to the Thunder

January 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans (25-15-2-1) dropped their second straight game in a row on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Wichita Thunder (15-19-1-1) 5-1 at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Thunder jumped out to a 4-0 first period lead and never looked back scoring two times on the power play and out-shooting Allen 23-14 in the first frame. Zach O'Brien, Matt DeBlouw, Ryan Rupert and Jamie Doornbosch all scored for Wichita in the opening period.

The Americans scored their only goal of the game in the second as Joel Chouinard fired home his sixth of the season from Josh Brittain and Kale Kerbashian. The point by Kerbashian was his 200th career point. Jamie Murray made the start and took the loss for Allen. Peter Di Salvo came in for Murray in the third period and stopped all five shots he faced.

The Americans will resume the road trip on Wednesday night in Florida against the Everblades with games on Thursday and Sunday in Orlando. www.allenamericans.com

Fast Signs 3 Stars of the Game

1. WIC - Z. O'Brien

2. WIC - J. Doornbosch

3. WIC - V. Arseneau

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.