Americans Costello Named ECHL MVP

News Release

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, are proud to announce that forward Chad Costello has been named CCM Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for the second straight season.

This is the third time in ECHL history that Costello has won the prestigious award. He's the only player in the 29-year history of the league to win the award in back to back seasons.

"This is unbelievable honor," said Costello. "Steve Martinson is the best coach in hockey and he puts all of us in a position to succeed. I couldn't win this award without my teammates. We have a great lineup and while I'm honored to be named MVP, our only goal right now is winning this series against Utah."

Costello finished the season as the ECHL Scoring Champion, with 122 points. It's the third year in a row he has won that award. In three years with Allen, he has won the MVP two times and Playoff MVP last year. The native of Johnston, Iowa, also won the Most Valuable Player Award with Colorado in 2011-2012.

The Americans return to action tomorrow night for Game 2 against Utah. Tickets are on sale NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

Allen leads the best of 7 series 1-0

Game 1, Wed, Apr 12, Utah 3 at Allen 4, Final

Game 2, Fri, Apr 14, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

Game 3, Wed, Apr 19, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

Game 4, Fri, Apr 21, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 5, Sat, Apr 22, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 6, Mon, Apr 24, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

*Game 7, Tues, Apr 25, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

* If necessary

#All times are Central Time

