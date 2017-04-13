Americans Comeback Leads to Game 1 Win

News Release

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday night at Allen Event Center to take a 1-0 best of seven series lead.

Utah scored three unanswered goals after the Americans cashed in early in the first period to take a 1-0 lead on a goal from former Grizzlies forward Bryan Moore. Erik Higby scored back to back goals in the first period, and then C.J. Eick netted his first of the playoffs on an odd man rush following up a Jon Puscar rebound in front of Jamie Murray to make it 3-1, Utah. Murray replaced Riley Gill with four and a half minutes left in the first period, after Gill took a puck to the throat. He will have an MRI tomorrow. Tyler Barnes made it 3-2 before the period ended and the Americans were down a goal after two periods of play.

Wade MacLeod tied the game for Allen at the 7:28 mark of the third period, firing home a shot from between the circles for his first goal of the playoffs. The game remained tied until Allen picked up a power play goal with just over four minutes remaining. Chad Costello found Joel Chouinard streaking in on the right side of the net, and Chouinard buried the puck into the open net to give the Americans a 4-3 lead with their first power play goal of the game. Allen would hold on for the win in the final minutes to take Game 1 and grab a 1-0 series lead.

"We never quit," said Americans Goalie Jamie Murray, who played 44 of the 60 minutes on Wednesday night. "Our guys felt like if we continued to work hard we would eventually be rewarded and sure enough they take a penalty late and we made them pay."

Allen outshot Utah by one in the contest, 25-24. The Americans went 1 for 5 on the power play, while Utah went 0 for 4. Only 32 total penalty minutes in the game, despite things getting a little rough in the final period. Game two is set for Friday night at Allen Event Center at 7:05 PM. Tickets are on sale NOW at www.ticketmaster.com or call 972-912-1000 .

They Said It - Gary Steffes

It's never good having to come back, but what does it do for the team's confidence being able to pull off a comeback in the playoffs?

"It's huge, it's absolutely huge. Playoffs is a whole new season and being able to what we did in the regular season and have that calm factor even when we are down and not turn on each other, it's awesome, we'll build off that and it's huge for our confidence."

What does the team need to do to head to Utah, up 2-0?

"We have to put a whole sixty together. We did a lot of good things tonight, I just don't think our start was as strong as we'd like it to be tonight. We had a couple moments where we let our guard down and they took advantage of it. If we put together a whole sixty and play our game we are going to be pretty tough to beat."

Allen leads the best of 7 series 1-0

Game 1, Wed, Apr 12, Utah 3 at Allen 4, Final

Game 2, Fri, Apr 14, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

Game 3, Wed, Apr 19, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

Game 4, Fri, Apr 21, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 5, Sat, Apr 22, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 6, Mon, Apr 24, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

*Game 7, Tues, Apr 25, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

* If necessary

#All times are Central Time

Americans Next Home Game

Game 2 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs

Friday, April 14, 2017

vs. Utah Grizzlies

Venue: Allen Event Center 7:05 PM

