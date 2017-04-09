Americans Close out Regular Season in Wichita

News Release

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, close out the regular season this afternoon with a 4:05 PM puck drop against the Wichita Thunder at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Americans face Wichita for the 13th and final time this season. They have won the last three games in the season series and are 9-2-1-0 overall against the Thunder this season. Allen is guaranteed the second best record in the league behind Toledo which finished last night with a win and 106 points. The Americans can get to 104 with a victory.

Americans netminder Riley Gill shutout Wichita 7-0 in the last meeting between the two teams last Wednesday night in Allen. Gill is looking for his 33rd win of the season which would tie his all-time high for wins in a season set during the 2014-2015 campaign.

Americans forward Chad Costello enters today's game with 121 points, that's four behind his all-time high set two seasons ago when he reached 125. Costello also enters today game one point shy of 700 with 699.

The Americans open the postseason at home next Wednesday night against the Utah Grizzlies. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com. Below is the complete Round 1 schedule.

ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Round 1

Game 1, Wed, Apr 12, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

Game 2, Fri, Apr 14, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

Game 3, Wed, Apr 19, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

Game 4, Fri, Apr 21, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 5, Sat, Apr 22, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 6, Mon, Apr 24, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

*Game 7, Tues, Apr 25, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

* If necessary

#All times are Central Time

