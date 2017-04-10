Americans Chouinard Named Plus Performer of the Year

News Release

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, announced today that defenseman Joel Chouinard has been named the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the season.

Joel Chouinard finished the year at +47, that's seven better than Toledo's Simon Denis, who finished a +40 for the 2016-2017 regular season. Chouinard joined the Americans this year after playing the majority of last year with Toledo. This was his best year as a professional, finishing with a career high 44 points and 10 goals.

"We have a great team in Allen," said Chouinard. "Marty (Steve Martinson) runs a great system here that gives players an opportunity to have good offensive numbers."

The native of Sherbrooke, PQ, played in his 400th professional game last Friday night in Tulsa. Over seven seasons as a pro, he's played in just over 200 games in the American Hockey League with several teams, including Grand Rapids, Chicago, Iowa, Hamilton, and Lake Erie.

Chouinard and the Americans open the postseason this Wednesday night at home against the Utah Grizzlies at Allen Event Center. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at Allen Event Center Box Office or call 972-912-1000 . The complete Round 1 schedule is below.

ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Round 1

Game 1, Wed, Apr 12, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

Game 2, Fri, Apr 14, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

Game 3, Wed, Apr 19, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

Game 4, Fri, Apr 21, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 5, Sat, Apr 22, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 6, Mon, Apr 24, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

*Game 7, Tues, Apr 25, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

* If necessary

#All times are Central Time

The Allen Americans play in the ECHL, the premiere AA hockey league in North America.

