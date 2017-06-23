Americans Bring Back Reigning ECHL Goalie of the Year

News Release

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are proud to announce today that the club has signed the ECHL Goaltender of the Year, Riley Gill to a new deal.

Gill is back for a fourth season between the pipes with the Americans, winning two Kelly Cup titles in his three seasons in North Texas. He is the all-time leader in wins with 78, including two 30-plus win seasons.

"Having the number one goalie in the league return is a great start on the roster for next season," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson.

Gill finished with the best save percentage last season at .935 and second overall in the league in both wins (32) and goals-against average (2.22). He is a former Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP with Reading back in the 2014 playoffs.

"I'm excited for another season, especially after the successful season I had last year," said Gill. "I'm looking forward to another chance to win a championship for a great hockey club in Allen."

The native of Northfield, Minnesota played his college hockey at Western Michigan University, where he was a teammate of former Allen defenseman, Tyler Ludwig. He played his junior hockey in the state of Texas with the former Texarkana Bandits of the North American Hockey League.

The Americans open the regular season on Friday, October 13th in Rapid City, with the home opener on Saturday, October 21st against Orlando. Click here for the complete 2017-2018 schedule.

