Americans Behind Jamie Murray, Blank Wichita 9-0

December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Wichita, Kansas -The Allen Americans and Wichita Thunder completed a two game set on Friday night at Intrust Bank Arena with the Americans blanking Wichita 9-0 behind a huge night from Greger Hanson.

Allen jumped on the board first in the opening frame as Greger Hanson fired home his 16th of the season from the left wing on a pass from Chad Costello. Jamie Murray picked up the second assist. Then Joel Chouinard gave the Americans a 2-0 lead from Costello and Hanson and the Americans took a 2-0 lead to the room. Wichita outshot Allen 13 to 9 in the first period.

The Americans explode for four more in the second frame as Eric Roy scored on the power play at 2:19 to make it 3-0 Allen. Jake Marchment tipped one home from in front of the net for his 9th to make it 4-0. Zach Hall on a great pass from Chad Costello made it 5-0 at the 10:40 mark. Then Greger Hanson ripped one home from the right circle for his 17th of the year from Mathers and Asuchak to make it a 6-0 game. Allen outshot Wichita 19-to 11 in the second frame to lead in shots 28 to 24 after two period of play.

The Americans picked right up where they left off in the second period, scoring three more times in the final frame. Greger Hanson netted his third of the night and fifth point of the game to make it 7-0 Allen. Then Asuchak on the power play at 14:59 to make it 8-0. That was his 14th of the year. Jake Marchment added his second on the power play at 15:49 to make it 9-0, and that's the way things ended as Allen outshot Wichita 37 to 27 for the game.

Jamie Murray was spectacular between the pipes stopping all 27 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season. It was the second shutout in a row for Allen.

The Americans are back home tomorrow night at Allen Event Center for the New Year's Eve spectacular against Utah at 7:05 PM . Tickets are on sale at Allen Event Center Box Office or call 972-912-1000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.