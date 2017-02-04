Americans Beat Oilers in Penalty-Riddled Game
February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, TX - The Allen Americans defeated the Tulsa Oilers 6-2 Friday in a game that had 126 combined penalty minutes at the Allen Event Center, as Tulsa suffered its seventh straight defeat.
In a first period that saw 76 combined penalty minutes, the Americans scored three times to lead 3-0 after one. First, Gary Steffes redirected a shot from the point past Oilers goaltender Colin Stevens six minutes into the game. Allen then scored on back-to-back power plays at 6:52 and 12:35 of the frame, with goals from Spencer Asuchak and David Makowski, respectively.
The Oilers bounced back in a big way in the second period, outshooting Allen 15-4 in the frame. Wes Cunningham tallied a power play goal on a point shot through a screen for the second straight night, and Tyson Fawcett scored his first goal as an Oiler just eight seconds later to make it 3-2. That was the score after two periods.
Makowski scored his second of the game on another Allen power play 3:05 into the third period, and Joel Chouinard added a score 34 seconds later to open the Americans lead back up to 5-2. Greger Hanson provided Allen's sixth goal to finish the scoring. The Americans went 4-for-6 on the man-advantage, while the Oilers went 1-for-6.
UP NEXT: The two teams will finish off their three game series Saturday as Tulsa returns home for the 9th Annual Pink in the Rink Game, presented by TD Williamson, at the BOK Center. Special pink jerseys worn by the Oilers are being auctioned off on the DASH Auction mobile app.
