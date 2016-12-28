Americans Asuchak Wins Sherwood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week

Allen, Texas - The ECHL announced today that Allen Americans forward, Spencer Asuchak has been named Sherwood Hockey/ECHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 25, 2016.

The native of Kamloops, BC, had six points last week, scoring three goals and adding three assists. He is third on the Americans in scoring with 28 points and tied for the team lead with five power play goals.

"It's a great honor to win this award," said Asuchak. "I play with two great linemates in Chad Costello and Greger Hanson, who have a lot to do with this award. Our team is really starting to gel as a unit."

Asuchak is in his fourth season with Allen, winning three championships. One in the now defunct Central Hockey League as a rookie, and back to back Kelly Cup Championships in the ECHL in 2015 and 2016.

The Americans are back in action tonight at Wichita at 7:05 PM. Listen for free on http://mixlr.com/allen-americans-hockey/ and be sure to download the free app for your i-phone or android.

