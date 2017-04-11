Americans Announce 2017 Playoff Roster

News Release

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, announced their 2017 playoff roster today. Rosters for the 2017 postseason were due yesterday afternoon at the league office.

The Americans can keep 23 players on their playoff roster, with the team activating 18 skaters each game along with two goalies. Three players will be on reserve each game.

The following players have made the Americans playoff roster:

Forwards - Greger Hanson, Spencer Asuchak, Chad Costello, Bryan Moore, Wade MacLeod, Gary Steffes, Alex Krushelnyski, Zach Hall, Tyler Barnes, Josh Brittain, and Tanner Eberle

Defenseman - Eric Roy, David Makowski, Joel Chouinard, Dyson Stevenson, Mike Gunn, Harrison Ruopp, Travis Brown, and Miles Liberati.

Goalies - Riley Gill and Jamie Murray

A list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Americans open the postseason tomorrow night against the Utah Grizzlies. Tickets for all Round 1 home playoff games are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com or call 972-912-1000. Below is the complete Round 1 schedule.

ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Round 1

Game 1, Wed, Apr 12, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

Game 2, Fri, Apr 14, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

Game 3, Wed, Apr 19, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

Game 4, Fri, Apr 21, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 5, Sat, Apr 22, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 6, Mon, Apr 24, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

*Game 7, Tues, Apr 25, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

* If necessary

#All times are Central Time

