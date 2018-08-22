Americans Announce 10th Anniversary Single Game Tickets on Sale Next Monday

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that single game seats go on sale next Monday, August 27th on www.allenamericans.com, Allen Event Center Box Office or by calling 972-912-1000.

Don't miss the home opener on Saturday, October 20th against the Wichita Thunder. It's Pink in the Rink Night, with the ice painted pink that evening. Don't miss Star Wars Night, Harry Potter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, New Years Eve, Police vs Fire and Alumni Night all on tap for the coming season. Plus, Biscuit and Steve Martinson Bobble Head Nights.

"Americans fans are the most passionate fans in DFW and we're excited to get the ball rolling for 2018-19 season, our 10th Anniversary season," said Vice President of Ticket Sales Robert Fatta. "We have several exciting theme nights planned and unique live entertainment in the works for the upcoming season. The Americans will continue to be one of the hottest tickets, with the greatest value in the Metroplex. Our goal is to provide our great fans with driveway-to-driveway entertainment for all 36 home games next season."

The Americans open training camp in early October. Stay tuned for another exciting player announcement coming soon.

