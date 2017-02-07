Americans Add Forward from Barracuda
February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans announced today they have added forward Jon Martin, to the roster, after he was reassigned to Allen from the Americans AHL affiliate the San Jose Barracuda.
Jon Martin played in 22 games with the Barracuda this season, scoring four points (1 goal and 3 assists) with 16 penalty minutes. The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba turned 21 years old on August 23rd.
"Jon is a big strong power forward," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. Martin is 6'2, and 218 pounds. He will join the team for tomorrow night's game against the Rush.
Prior to turning pro, he played his junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with the Swift Current Broncos and Kootenay Ice. His best season in juniors came in 2015-2016, when he scored 31 goals and added 38 assists in 66 games with 74 penalty minutes.
The Americans return to action tomorrow night against the Rapid City Rush as the team opens a three game series in the Black Hills. Puck drop is at 7:35 PM CST. Listen on http://mixlr.com/allen-americans-hockey/
