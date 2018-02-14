American Hockey League Suspends Klim Kostin
February 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 14, 2018) - The American Hockey League today announced that San Antonio Rampage forward Klim Kostin has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Iowa on Feb. 12.
Kostin was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss San Antonio's game tonight (Feb. 14) at Milwaukee.
