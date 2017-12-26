December 26, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL)
News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and CEO David Andrews has released the following statement on the passing of AHL Hall of Famer Johnny Bower:
"Johnny Bower was a Hall of Fame goaltender and a Hall of Fame gentleman who defined excellence and perseverance and never forgot his roots in the American Hockey League.
"We join the entire hockey world in mourning his passing and celebrating his legacy, and we offer our deepest condolences to his wife Nancy and his entire family."
Contact:
Jason Chaimovitch, Vice President of Communications
Hannah Bevis, Manager of Digital and Social Media
(413) 781-2030 | @AHLPR
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2017
- American Hockey League Statement on the Passing of Johnny Bower - AHL
- Coyotes Recall Crouse from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Kukan, Milano, Motte, - Cleveland Monsters
- Condors Host Ontario Wednesday and Team Card Sets Friday - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 26-31 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- G Alex Lyon Returned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Weekly Schedule - Week of December 25 - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- P-Bruins Week in Review: 12/20/17 - - Providence Bruins
- Weekly: Penguins Come out of Holiday Break with Rematch - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ullmark Named Ccm/AHL Player of the Week - Rochester Americans
- Rochester's Linus Ullmark Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Blue Jackets Assign Gaunce, Schroeder, and Motte - Cleveland Monsters
- Blue Jackets Assign Gaunce, Schroeder, and Motte - Cleveland Monsters
- Laleggia Gets Condors a Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Fall in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Svedberg Shootout Slapper Downs Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Sweep Rocket to Win Fourth Straight - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Edged by Comets - Syracuse Crunch
- Crunch Edged by Comets, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- RAMPAGE REASSIGN JOE CANNATA, MICHAEL JOLY AND BRADY SHAW TO COLORADO EAGLES - San Antonio Rampage