American Hockey League Statement on the Passing of Johnny Bower

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and CEO David Andrews has released the following statement on the passing of AHL Hall of Famer Johnny Bower:

"Johnny Bower was a Hall of Fame goaltender and a Hall of Fame gentleman who defined excellence and perseverance and never forgot his roots in the American Hockey League.

"We join the entire hockey world in mourning his passing and celebrating his legacy, and we offer our deepest condolences to his wife Nancy and his entire family."

