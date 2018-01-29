American Hockey League Hall of Fame Welcomes Class of 2018

News Release

VERONA, N.Y. ... The American Hockey League today formally inducted four new members into its American Hockey League Hall of Fame.

The AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony took place at The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort Casino as part of the festivities that are making up the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Honored for their outstanding achievements and contributions in the American Hockey League were Jim Bartlett, a veteran of 955 AHL games who ranks ninth in league history with 360 career goals; Don Biggs, a Calder Cup champion and AHL MVP who owns the league's single-season scoring record; Brian Kilrea, one of the most prolific scorers in the city of Springfield before embarking on an iconic coaching career; and Glenn Merkosky, whose 10-year playing career in the AHL included five 30-goal seasons and three championships.

Brendan Burke, the television voice of the New York Islanders on MSG Networks, served as the master of ceremonies for the event. Burke will join Alan May and Dan Weiss on the call of tonight's AHL All-Star Challenge, airing live on NHL Network in the United States and Sportsnet across Canada.

In an effort to make the rich tradition of the American Hockey League available to the widest possible audience, the AHL Hall of Fame is housed on-line at www.ahlhalloffame.com and is accessible to fans worldwide with the click of a mouse as a member of the AHL Internet Network.

Formed in 1936 and now in its 82nd season of operation, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 88 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates.

