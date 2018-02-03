American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Joel Hanley has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of a slashing incident in a game vs. Chicago on Jan. 27.

Hanley was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Tucson's games Friday (Feb. 2) at Ontario, Saturday (Feb. 3) at San Diego and Monday (Feb. 5) at San Jose.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers defenseman Patrick Cullity has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an interference incident in a game at Springfield on Jan. 26.

Cullity was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Bridgeport's game Friday (Feb. 2) vs. Springfield.

