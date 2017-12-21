American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

December 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL)
News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Ryan Horvat has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Hartford on Dec. 16.
Horvat was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Springfield's games Friday (Dec. 22) vs. Bridgeport and Saturday (Dec. 23) vs. Providence.
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Matthew Ford has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a slew-footing incident in a game vs. Milwaukee on Dec. 16.
Ford was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Grand Rapids' game Thursday (Dec. 21) at Chicago.
