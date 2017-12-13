American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Toronto Marlies forward Andreas Johnsson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Hartford on Dec. 2.

Johnsson was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Toronto's game Friday (Dec. 8) at Laval.

Providence Bruins forward Adam Payerl has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident, and Providence forward Chris Porter has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident, both occurring in a game vs. Binghamton on Dec. 2.

Payerl and Porter were suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). They will both miss Providence's game Friday (Dec. 8) vs. Hartford.

Chicago Wolves forward Scooter Vaughan has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Grand Rapids on Dec. 2.

Vaughan was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.22. He will miss Chicago's game Wednesday (Dec. 6) vs. San Diego.

