American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

December 23, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Milwaukee Admirals forward Cody Bass has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Grand Rapids on Dec. 21.

Bass was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Milwaukee's game Monday (Dec. 26) vs. Chicago.

Chicago Wolves goaltender Jordan Binnington has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Rockford on Dec. 21.

Binnington was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Chicago's game Monday (Dec. 26) at Milwaukee.

