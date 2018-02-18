American Hockey League Announces Suspension

February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rochester Americans forward Colin Blackwell has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 16.

Blackwell was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Rochester's games today (Feb. 18) vs. Binghamton and Wednesday (Feb. 21) vs. Syracuse.

