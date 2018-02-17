American Hockey League Announces Suspension

February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Hershey Bears forward Riley Barber has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Laval on Feb. 16.

Barber was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.22. He will miss Hershey's game tonight (Feb. 17) at Belleville.

