American Hockey League Announces Suspension

February 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that San Antonio Rampage forward Klim Kostin has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Iowa on Feb. 12.

Kostin was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss San Antonio's game tonight (Feb. 14) at Milwaukee.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.