American Hockey League Announces Suspension

February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... Bakersfield Condors forward Mitch Callahan has been suspended for 20 games for violating the terms of the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Mr. Callahan will miss the Condors' next 20 games, beginning Wednesday (Feb. 14). He will be eligible to return to the Condors lineup for their game on Apr. 11, 2018.

The American Hockey League will have no further comment on this matter.

