American Hockey League Announces Suspension
February 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Belleville Senators forward Mike Blunden has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Toronto on Feb. 9.
Blunden was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He missed Belleville's game on Feb. 10 at Utica, and will also miss Belleville's game on Wednesday (Feb. 14) at Laval.
