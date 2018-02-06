American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Syracuse Crunch defenseman Reid McNeill has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Utica on Feb. 2.

McNeill was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Syracuse's game Friday (Feb. 9) vs. Hartford.

