American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Cleveland Monsters forward Joe Pendenza has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Grand Rapids on Dec. 29.

Pendenza was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.22. He will miss Cleveland's game tonight (Dec. 30) vs. Grand Rapids.

