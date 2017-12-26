American Hockey League Announces Suspension

December 26, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL)
News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Peter Holland has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a slashing incident in a game vs. Bridgeport on Dec. 23.
Holland was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Hartford's games Friday (Dec. 29) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Saturday (Dec. 30) vs. Springfield.
Contact:
Jason Chaimovitch, Vice President of Communications
(413) 781-2030 | @AHLPR
