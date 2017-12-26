American Hockey League Announces Suspension

News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Peter Holland has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a slashing incident in a game vs. Bridgeport on Dec. 23.

Holland was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Hartford's games Friday (Dec. 29) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Saturday (Dec. 30) vs. Springfield.

Contact:

Jason Chaimovitch, Vice President of Communications

(413) 781-2030 | @AHLPR

