News Release

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Toronto Marlies forward Miro Aaltonen has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Utica on Dec. 20.

Aaltonen was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Toronto's games tonight (Dec. 22) at Utica and Tuesday (Dec. 26) vs. Belleville.

