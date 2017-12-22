December 22, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL)
News Release
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Toronto Marlies forward Miro Aaltonen has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Utica on Dec. 20.
Aaltonen was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Toronto's games tonight (Dec. 22) at Utica and Tuesday (Dec. 26) vs. Belleville.
