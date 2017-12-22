American Hockey League Announces Suspension

December 22, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL)

News Release

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Toronto Marlies forward Miro Aaltonen has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Utica on Dec. 20.

Aaltonen was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Toronto's games tonight (Dec. 22) at Utica and Tuesday (Dec. 26) vs. Belleville.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board

American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central