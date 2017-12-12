American Hockey League Announces Suspension

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL)

News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Connor Jones has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of a slew-footing incident in a game at Utica.

Jones was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline).

