American Hockey League Announces Suspension

April 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL)

News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that San Antonio Rampage forward Jim O'Brien has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Bakersfield on Apr. 7.

O'Brien was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss San Antonio's games today (Apr. 9) vs. Bakersfield, Wednesday (Apr. 12) at Texas, Friday (Apr. 14) vs. Texas and Saturday (Apr. 15) at Texas.

