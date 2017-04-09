April 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL)
News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that San Antonio Rampage forward Jim O'Brien has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Bakersfield on Apr. 7.
O'Brien was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss San Antonio's games today (Apr. 9) vs. Bakersfield, Wednesday (Apr. 12) at Texas, Friday (Apr. 14) vs. Texas and Saturday (Apr. 15) at Texas.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2017
- Checkers Shoot Down Stars 3-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Fall Short in Charlotte, 3-1 - Texas Stars
- Manitoba Moose Moose Announce Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Avalanche Reassign Defenseman Anton Lindholm and Duncan Siemens - San Antonio Rampage
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Butler Recalled Under Emergency Conditions - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Joel Vermin, Michael Bournival To Syracuse - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Assigns Six Players to Texas - Texas Stars
- Penguins Recall Christian Hilbrich from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Transaction: Robert Hagg Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Magnus Hellberg - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Recall Monsters Left Wing Sonny Milano - Cleveland Monsters
- Texas Adds McPherson, Houk and Miceli on Tryout Agreements - Texas Stars
- Shinkaruk Stays Hot in 5-2 Win over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Reign Cruise Past Gulls on Military Appreciation Night - Ontario Reign
- Monster Mash Leads Hogs to 4-2 Win in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Topple Griffins, 4-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Vault into First Place - Chicago Wolves