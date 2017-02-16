American Hockey League Announces Suspension

February 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass.- The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Samuel Morin has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 14.

Morin was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Lehigh Valley's games Friday (Feb. 17) and Saturday (Feb. 18) vs. Hartford.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.