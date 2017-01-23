American Hockey League Announces Suspension
January 23, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.-The American Hockey League today announced that San Jose Barracuda forward Alex Gallant has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game at San Diego on Jan. 20.
Gallant was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss San Jose's games Wednesday (Jan. 25) at Stockton and Friday (Jan. 27) at Grand Rapids.
