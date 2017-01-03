American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Kevin Porter has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Providence on Dec. 30.

Porter was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game tonight (Jan. 3) vs. Hartford.

