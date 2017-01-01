American Hockey League Announces Suspension
January 1, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Travis St. Denis has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty for slew-footing, assessed in a game at Hershey on Dec. 30.
St. Denis will miss Bridgeport's game today (Jan. 1) at Albany.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2017
- Albany Devils Transaction -- 01.01.2017 - Albany Devils
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Sound Tigers Ring in 2017 against Albany - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- 2017.01.01 BRI vs. ALB -- GAME NOTES - Albany Devils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.