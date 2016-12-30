American Hockey League Announces Suspension
December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.- The American Hockey League today announced that Springfield Thunderbirds forward Ryan Horvat has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Bridgeport on Dec. 28.
Horvat was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Springfield's game tonight (Dec. 30) vs. Hartford.
