American Hockey League Announces Suspension

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass.- The American Hockey League today announced that Springfield Thunderbirds forward Ryan Horvat has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Bridgeport on Dec. 28.

Horvat was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Springfield's game tonight (Dec. 30) vs. Hartford.

