American Hockey League Announces Suspension

December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Will O'Neill has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty assessed at the conclusion of the Phantoms' game vs. Hershey on Dec. 26.

O'Neill will miss Lehigh Valley's game tonight (Dec. 28) at Rochester.

