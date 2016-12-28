American Hockey League Announces Suspension
December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Will O'Neill has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty assessed at the conclusion of the Phantoms' game vs. Hershey on Dec. 26.
O'Neill will miss Lehigh Valley's game tonight (Dec. 28) at Rochester.
