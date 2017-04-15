American Hockey League Announces First-Round Schedules for 2017

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL)
News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the division semifinal round of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Unless building availability dictates otherwise, the best-of-five first-round series are in either a 2-2-1 format or a 2-3 format; in the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing the first two games or the last three games at home.
Atlantic Division Semifinals - Series "A" (best-of-5)
A1-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A4-Providence Bruins
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - W-B/Scranton at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 23 - W-B/Scranton at Providence, 3:05
Game 3 - Thu., Apr. 27 - Providence at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
*Game 4 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Providence at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
*Game 5 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Providence at W-B/Scranton, 3:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Atlantic Division Semifinals - Series "B" (best-of-5)
A2-Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. A3-Hershey Bears
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05
Game 3 - Wed., Apr. 26 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 4 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
North Division Semifinals - Series "C" (best-of-5)
N1-Syracuse Crunch vs. N4-St. John's IceCaps
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Syracuse at St. John's, 6:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Syracuse at St. John's, 6:00
Game 3 - Wed., Apr. 26 - St. John's at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., Apr. 28 - St. John's at Syracuse, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sat., Apr. 29 - St. John's at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
North Division Semifinals - Series "D" (best-of-5)
N2-Toronto Marlies vs. N3-Albany Devils
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 20 - Toronto at Albany, 7:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Toronto at Albany, 5:00
Game 3 - Wed., Apr. 26 - Albany at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Albany at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Albany at Toronto, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division Semifinals - Series "E" (best-of-5)
C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C4-Charlotte Checkers
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 20 - Chicago at Charlotte, 7:00
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Chicago at Charlotte, 7:15
Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 23 - Charlotte at Chicago, 3:00
*Game 4 - Tue., Apr. 25 - Charlotte at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 5 - Wed., Apr. 26 - Charlotte at Chicago, 8:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division Semifinals - Series "F" (best-of-5)
C2-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7:00
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 23 - Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 4:00
Game 3 - Wed., Apr. 26 - Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 4 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 - Mon., May 1 - Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "G" (best-of-5)
P1-San Jose Barracuda vs. P4-Stockton Heat
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Stockton at San Jose, 10:00
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 23 - Stockton at San Jose, 6:00
Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - San Jose at Stockton, 10:00
*Game 4 - Sun., Apr. 30 - San Jose at Stockton, 7:00
*Game 5 - Tue., May 2 - Stockton at San Jose, 10:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "H" (best-of-5)
P2-San Diego Gulls vs. P3-Ontario Reign
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Ontario at San Diego, 10:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - San Diego at Ontario, 10:00
Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Ontario at San Diego, 10:00
*Game 4 - Mon., May 1 - San Diego at Ontario, 10:00
*Game 5 - Tue., May 2 - Ontario at San Diego, 10:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
The top four teams in each of the AHL's four divisions as ranked by points percentage (points earned divided by points available) qualified for the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The division semifinals are best-of-five series; all other series are in a best-of-seven format.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 30 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Sixteen clubs will continue to vie for the league's coveted championship trophy when the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs get underway Thursday.
