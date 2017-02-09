American Hockey League Action Coming to TSN
February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.-The American Hockey League and TSN today announced a schedule of nine games to be aired live on Canada's Sports Leader over the rest of the 2016-17 AHL regular season.
All games feature the Toronto Marlies and will be produced by Leafs TV from Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto. The Marlies are the top development affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and in recent years have produced NHL players such as current Leafs Nazem Kadri, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Jake Gardiner, Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown and Leo Komarov.
TSN's coverage of the AHL begins this Saturday evening when the Marlies host the Albany Devils at 5 p.m. ET on TSN2.
"We are excited to partner with TSN to bring American Hockey League action into fans' homes across Canada and to show the skill and energy of hockey's brightest young stars to a national audience," said David Andrews, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer.
"We are thrilled that the American Hockey League will be showcased on TSN," said Kyle Dubas, General Manager of the Toronto Marlies. "The games being broadcast on TSN will give Canadian sports fans a chance to see excellent hockey featuring some of the best prospects in the game."
"We're thrilled to partner with MLSE and the AHL to showcase the next generation of emerging hockey stars to viewers across the country," said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, Programming, TSN. "We're excited to deliver this slate of Toronto Marlies games as they take on the best of the American Hockey League."
AHL on TSN
Saturday, Feb. 11 Albany Devils [NJ] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 5 p.m. ET on
Sunday, Feb. 12 Albany Devils [NJ] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 3 p.m. ET on
Wednesday, Feb. 22 Syracuse Crunch [TB] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 11 a.m. ET on
Thursday, Mar. 2 Bridgeport Sound Tigers [NYI] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 11 a.m. ET on
Saturday, Mar. 4 St. John's IceCaps [MTL] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 5 p.m. ET on
Tuesday, Mar. 21 Rochester Americans [BUF] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 7 p.m. ET on
Saturday, Mar. 25 Springfield Thunderbirds [FLA] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 5 p.m. ET on
Tuesday, Apr. 4 St. John's IceCaps [MTL] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 11 a.m. ET on
Saturday, Apr. 8 Hershey Bears [WSH] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 5 p.m. ET on
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2017
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - February 9, 2017 - Vol. 23, No. 17 - Syracuse Crunch
- Weekend Set Features T-Shirt Giveaway, Pucks & Paws - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch and Hillside Join for Lend-A-Hand February 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Erik Condra from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Oilers Recall Lander and Oesterle from Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Tip a Condor Set for Tuesday, February 21 at Temblor Brewing Company - Bakersfield Condors
- American Hockey League Action Coming to TSN - AHL
- Tuch Returns from Minnesota - Iowa Wild
- Texas Signs Brendan O'Donnell - Texas Stars
- Grand Rapids Recalls Heeter from Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sabres Recall Grant, Rodrigues - Rochester Americans
- Amadio, Reign Glide Past Condors 2-1 - Ontario Reign
- Puljujarvi Scores, But Condors Surge Not Enough in Ontario, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Frk Powers Griffins Past Moose, 4-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wild Slips in OT, Point Streak Extended to Nine Games - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Storm Back to Beat Wild In OT, 2-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Fastest Goals in Franchise History Lead Phantoms Past Binghamton - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Defeated 4-0 by St. John's - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- B-Sens Shutout by Phantoms 5-0 - Binghamton Senators
- IceCaps Mute Penguins 4-0 - St. John's IceCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.