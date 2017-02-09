American Hockey League Action Coming to TSN

February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass.-The American Hockey League and TSN today announced a schedule of nine games to be aired live on Canada's Sports Leader over the rest of the 2016-17 AHL regular season.

All games feature the Toronto Marlies and will be produced by Leafs TV from Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto. The Marlies are the top development affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and in recent years have produced NHL players such as current Leafs Nazem Kadri, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Jake Gardiner, Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown and Leo Komarov.

TSN's coverage of the AHL begins this Saturday evening when the Marlies host the Albany Devils at 5 p.m. ET on TSN2.

"We are excited to partner with TSN to bring American Hockey League action into fans' homes across Canada and to show the skill and energy of hockey's brightest young stars to a national audience," said David Andrews, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are thrilled that the American Hockey League will be showcased on TSN," said Kyle Dubas, General Manager of the Toronto Marlies. "The games being broadcast on TSN will give Canadian sports fans a chance to see excellent hockey featuring some of the best prospects in the game."

"We're thrilled to partner with MLSE and the AHL to showcase the next generation of emerging hockey stars to viewers across the country," said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, Programming, TSN. "We're excited to deliver this slate of Toronto Marlies games as they take on the best of the American Hockey League."

AHL on TSN

Saturday, Feb. 11 Albany Devils [NJ] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 5 p.m. ET on

Sunday, Feb. 12 Albany Devils [NJ] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 3 p.m. ET on

Wednesday, Feb. 22 Syracuse Crunch [TB] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 11 a.m. ET on

Thursday, Mar. 2 Bridgeport Sound Tigers [NYI] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 11 a.m. ET on

Saturday, Mar. 4 St. John's IceCaps [MTL] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 5 p.m. ET on

Tuesday, Mar. 21 Rochester Americans [BUF] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 7 p.m. ET on

Saturday, Mar. 25 Springfield Thunderbirds [FLA] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 5 p.m. ET on

Tuesday, Apr. 4 St. John's IceCaps [MTL] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 11 a.m. ET on

Saturday, Apr. 8 Hershey Bears [WSH] at Toronto Marlies [TOR] 5 p.m. ET on

