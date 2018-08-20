American Association Game Recaps

Cleburne 3, Texas 2 - Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders edged past the Texas AirHogs 3-2 Monday night at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

The Railroaders took the lead in the bottom of the first inning when 3B Patrick Palmeiro singled home 2B Trevor Sealey (2-for-4). Texas rallied to move in front in the top of the fifth when RF Stewart Ijames hit an RBI single and SS Casio Grider scored in the next at-bat on a sac fly from DH Greg Golson.

Cleburne took the lead back in the bottom of the next inning. OF Hunter Clanin scored on a wild pitch to tie the score and then Sealey scored the eventual game-winning run thanks to a sacrifice fly from 1B Angelo Gumbs.

Wichita 5, Winnipeg 3 - Box Score

Four runs in the fourth inning proved to be enough for the Wichita Wingnuts to top the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-3.

The Goldeyes put up a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead but the Wingnuts bounced back in the bottom of the frame. DH John Nester singled in LF Tony Thomas and then C Logan Trowbridge doubled home 3B Chase Simpson and both Nester and Trowbridge scored on a double from SS Leo Vargas.

The Wingnuts added another run in the fifth when Simpson singled home CF Zach Nehrir.

Winnipeg scored the final run of the night in the top of the eight with a PH Grant Heyman RBI double, leaving the final margin at two runs.

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Sioux City 3 - Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks used a five-run third inning to drop the Sioux City Explorers 7-3.

Sioux City struck first with three runs in the top of the second inning; one from a 2B Jay Baum sac fly and two more from a CF Luis Durango single. In the third, CF Devan Ahart (3-for-4) singled home RF Tim Colwell, 3B Leobaldo Pina pushed two across with a triple and DH Keury De La Cruz (3-for-4) added two more with a home run.

The RedHawks tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning as 1B Charlie Valerio singled home LF Brennan Metzger and Ahart.

St. Paul 9, Sioux Falls 5 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints built an early lead and held off the Sioux Falls Canaries for 9-5 win at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Saints racked up nine hits in the game and saw hits from six different batters. DH Brady Shoemaker and 3B Dante Bichette Jr. each went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a pair of runs. Both had homers in the game but Bichette Jr. homered twice. RF Max Murphy and C Justin O'Conner (2-for-4) each added home runs for the Saints.

For the Canaries, RF Jordan Smith went 2-for-4 with a run scored and DH David Bergin added a pair of RBIs.

Chicago 8, Gary SouthShore 0 (Game 1) - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs won the completion of the July 4th game with the Gary SouthShore RailCats that was suspended after two innings on Monday 8-0.

The Dogs held the RailCats to just three hits over the seven-inning contest, one each from DH Randy Santiesteban, C Wilfredo Gimenez and 1B Alex Crosby. The Dogs saw one hit from eight different batters including DH Joe Benson and SS Stephen Perez who each homered in the game.

1B Trey Vavra also added two RBIs for the Dogs.

Gary SouthShore at Chicago (Game 2) - Postponed (Rain)

The regularly scheduled game between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Chicago Dogs was postponed due to rain. It will be made up tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 21, as a part of a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

