Ameobi to Lead Offensive Charge for FC Edmonton in 2017

February 3, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - FC Edmonton News Release





One of the club's longest-tenured players, striker Tomi Ameobi is looking to find his scoring touch and lead the attack for FC Edmonton this 2017 North American Soccer League (NASL) season.

A product of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, Ameobi is entering his fourth season with FC Edmonton and head coach Colin Miller since his move from Finnish side Vaasan Palloseura (VPS) in March of 2014. With 20 goals and 81 appearances in both the NASL and Canadian Championship for the club, Ameobi is among the top players all-time in both respective categories for FC Edmonton.

"It's an honour to play for [FC Edmonton] for another year and I'm very grateful, Ameobi said. "There have been a lot of changes within the team from last season but we have great leadership and a solid core group of players that will help incorporate the new guys in."

With the departure of fellow journeyman and striker Daryl Fordyce to FC Cincinatti this past January, Ameobi plans to carry the torch in attack for FC Edmonton this season as one of the club's veteran players.

"Losing a player like Daryl is a big loss to the club and his quality isn't easy to replace," Ameobi added. "In terms of leadership there's a lot of onus on the veteran players to help lead this club, but every player is a leader in his own way."

Ameobi's most productive campaign for FC Edmonton came in 2015 when the 28-year-old scored seven goals during an injury-limited season of only 18 appearances. The 2016 season that followed saw the striker score twice in front of a defensive system that allowed only 21 goals in 32 matches - an NASL record.

"As a group last season we found a way to win matches and stuck to it - it just so happened to be that we sat back more and tried to hit teams on the counter-attack," Ameobi commented. "Goals win games. It's something we have to address this year and it's something I've been working on this offseason to improve."

Ameobi appeared 31 times for FC Edmonton in 2016, including a full 90 minutes in the club's 1-0 loss to the Indy Eleven in The Championship semifinals. Since his end-of-season meeting with Miller and the technical staff, Ameobi has been hard at work making improvements to his fitness ahead of a new NASL campaign.

"I spoke to [Miller] before the offseason began and he mentioned a few things, and one of them was being in the gym a bit more adding weight and power," Ameobi said. "Since then I've been training at the University of Alberta, where they have some amazing trainers and facilities."

