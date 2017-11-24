Ambush Travel to Cedar Rapids Sunday

News Release

St. Charles, MO - The St. Louis Ambush (0-3) travel to Iowa to battle the Cedar Rapids Rampage (1-3) this Sunday, November 26 at 3:05 p.m. CT. The Ambush are looking to nail down their first win of the 2017-18 season and they will face the challenge of playing three games on the road in a seven-day span.

To say these two teams are familiar with one another would be an understatement. The Ambush and Rampage have met five times in regular-season play since the Rampage entered the league in 2015 (Cedar Rapids holds a 3-2 advantage in those games) and have also clashed in a handful of exhibition matches.

Players and coaches have also found themselves working for both sides at different times, including:

New Ambush player/Head Coach Hewerton filled the same role with the Rampage last season and played with Cedar Rapids the past two seasons.

Ambush Goalkeeper Coach Mark Litton and Assistant Coach Tony Shelby held those same positions with the Rampage last season.

Ambush midfielder Corey Adamson appeared in eight games with the Rampage during the 2015-16 season.

Ambush defender Rob Acosta appeared in 22 games with the Rampage over the past two seasons (2015-16 and 2016-17).

Rampage midfielder Bobby Hurwitz appeared in one game with the Ambush during the 2015-16 season.

Rampage midfielder Gordy Gurson spent parts of two seasons (2014-15 and 2015-16) with the Ambush, appearing in 19 games.

For those not able to attend Sunday's game in person, you can catch all the action on the live webcast at masl.tv.

After Sunday's duel in Cedar Rapids, the Ambush will visit the Harrisburg Heat (2-1) on December 1 at 6:35 p.m. CT, then travel to Baltimore to face the Blast (2-1) on Saturday, December 2 at 5:05 p.m. CT. The next home game for the Ambush is slated for Friday, December 8 at 7:35 p.m. CT when the Milwaukee Wave (4-0) come to town.

