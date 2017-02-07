Ambush Play Two this Weekend

St. Charles, MO - The St. Louis Ambush play at home and on the road this weekend. On Friday, February 10, the Ambush host the Chicago Mustangs in an 11:05 a.m. match at the Family Arena. On Sunday, February 12, the Ambush journey to Tacoma, Washington to clash with the Stars at 5:05 p.m.

The Mustangs come to town with a 7-7 record and are currently occupying fourth place in the MASL Central Division. Their offense is anchored by forward Taylor Bond, who has amassed 34 points (25 goals, nine assists) thus far this season. On defense, Carlos Pichardo has accumulated 20 blocks. In goal, Jesus Flores has a 6.80 goals against average and .673 save percentage.

The Stars have a 9-7 record and are just a game and a half behind the San Diego Sockers in the MASL Pacific Division. Tacoma has three players (Alex Megson, Dan Antoniuk and Micheal Ramos) who have posted 20 points. Derek Johnson, who has 19 points, is Tacoma's scoring leader with 15 goals. Cory Keitz leads the Stars' defense with 30 blocks. Goalkeeper Danny Waltman has a 5.94 goals against average and a .675 save percentage.

The scoring leaders for the Ambush are Victor France and Richard Schmermund with nine goals each. France is the team's points leader with 14. Chris Mattingly remains the top shot blocker on the team and in the league with 45 blocks. Goalkeepers Casey Clark and Nikola Marojevic have split time between the pipes this season. Clark has appeared in 13 games and has a 7.60 goals against average and a .660 save percentage, while Marojevic has appeared in six games and has a 7.90 GAA and a .681 SP.

Tickets for the February 10 contest are free and can be picked up at the Family Arena Box Office on Monday through Friday from noon to 6:00 p.m. Parking at the Family Arena will be $10. This game is a general admission event with a limit of eight tickets per person. For groups of more than eight, please contact Molly Dempsey at MTDempsey@familyarena.com .

Following this weekend's pair of games, the Ambush have only one game remaining in the 2016-17 season. The Ambush close out the season when they host the Baltimore Blast on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 3:05 p.m. at the Family Arena. The first 1,200 fans in attendance that day will receive a FREE Slobo Ilijevski bobblehead in honor of the late great legendary goalkeeper from the St. Louis Steamers, Storm and Ambush. The Slobo bobblehead promotion is sponsored by Rockwood Bank and MaddockHenson PC, in partnership with the St. Louis Steamers Soccer Club . The doors at the Family Arena open at 2:00 p.m. on February 26.

Fans can catch all Ambush games this season live on the MASLtv YouTube channel. Single game and group tickets are available for the February 26 game. For more information, call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363. Keep up to date with Ambush news by visiting the official website, stlambush.com, the team's Facebook page and on Twitter and Instagram.

